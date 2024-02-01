Royal Helium For Receive $3 Million In Federal Funding

Royal Helium Ltd. has been approved to be a recipient of a contribution of C$3 million from the Government of Canada through Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) under its Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative.

