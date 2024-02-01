FLINT Announces $244 Million In New Contract Awards And Renewals

During the period from Nov. 1, 2023, to Jan. 31, 2024, FLINT Corp. booked new contract awards and renewals that are estimated to generate approximately $244 million in backlog. Approximately 38% of the work will be executed in 2024 with the balance scheduled for 2025-2029.

