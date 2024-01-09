Woodside And SD E&S Collaborate On Lower-Carbon Hydrogen Value Chain

Woodside Energy Group Limited has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with South Korea’s SK E&S Co. Ltd. to enable studies on the potential development of a lower-carbon hydrogen value chain, including hydrogen, ammonia and other related products.

