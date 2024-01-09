Total Energy Services Outlines 2024 Spending Plan

Total Energy Services Inc. outlined its preliminary 2024 capital expenditure budget of $46.5 million which includes $22.4 million of expansion capital and $24.1 million for equipment maintenance and recertifications.

