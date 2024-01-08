Calima Selling Ownership In Blackspur

Calima Energy Limited has entered into a binding definitive agreement with Astara Energy Corp. pursuant to which Calima has agreed to sell 100 per cent of its ownership in its wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Blackspur Oil Corp., the owner of the company’s Brooks and Thorsby production assets for a cash consideration of A$83.3 million (C$75 million) prior to customary completion adjustments for net debt.
