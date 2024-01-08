Calima Selling Ownership In Blackspur

Calima Energy Limited has entered into a binding definitive agreement with Astara Energy Corp. pursuant to which Calima has agreed to sell 100 per cent of its ownership in its wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Blackspur Oil Corp., the owner of the company’s Brooks and Thorsby production assets for a cash consideration of A$83.3 million (C$75 million) prior to customary completion adjustments for net debt.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more