Saturn Drills Its First OHML Bakken Wells

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. says it has identified up to 100 open hole multi-lateral (OHML) drilling locations in the Viewfield area of southeast Saskatchewan on lands where the company holds mineral rights.

