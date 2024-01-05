Drilling Activity For 2023 Marked By Buoyant Start To Year, Slower Back-Half

A strong start to drilling activity in the first few months of 2023 helped to boost the 12-month average above the prior year’s rate.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more