Cedar LNG Awards EPC Contract For State-Of-The-Art Floating LNG Production Unit

Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and Black & Veatch have been selected to provide engineering, procurement and construction for the design, fabrication and delivery of Cedar LNG’s floating LNG production unit (FLNG), subject to a final investment decision (FID).

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more