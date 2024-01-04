Helium Matters: Optimism Characterizes HEVI’s Interests In Southern Saskatchewan

Helium Evolution Incorporated (HEVI) had many wells drilled in 2023 based on its farm-out agreement with North American Helium Inc. (NAH), says HEVI president and chief executive officer Greg Robb. Largely, this activity has been aimed at collecting data across a substantial land base for a rather new industry within Western Canada.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more