Obsidian Energy Increases 2023 Reserves Across All Categories

Obsidian Energy Ltd. high level of activity and successful capital program resulted in solid production and reserves additions across all three main asset areas (Willesden Green/Pembina (Cardium), Peace River and Viking) in 2023.

