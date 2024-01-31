B.C. Energy Regulator Will Become Single Agency For Heritage Act Permits

On June 1, 2024, the British Columbia Energy Regulator (BCER) will become the single regulatory agency for issuing Heritage Conservation Act (HCA) permits and orders for inspections and investigations related to energy resource activities.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more