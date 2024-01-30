Greenfire Names VP, Corporate Development

Greenfire Resources Ltd. named Robert Loebach as vice-president, corporate development and capital markets and will continue to support the corporate development, capital markets, commodity risk management and investor relations initiatives at Greenfire.

