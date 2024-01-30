Creating A Sustainability-Ready Workforce Within Oil And Gas – New Whitepaper

Securing and nurturing a qualified, sustainability-ready workforce is more crucial than ever amid the dynamic changes in the oil and gas industry.

Many operators and services companies face a shortage of professionals equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge.

Fortunately, innovative training programs are available today that can help build a workforce ready to meet the sustainability challenges and opportunities ahead.

Evaluate Energy ESG Learning has released Creating a sustainability-ready workforce within oil and gas — a new whitepaper highlighting the vital role of training to attract and retain talent.

“Our work with the industry over the last few years has demonstrated that there is a genuine need to think differently about the human capital and talent development strategy for the industry,” said Bemal Mehta, Head of Evaluate Energy ESG Learning. “We are hoping that the whitepaper helps foster an essential conversation. We’re going to need an immense amount of talent to achieve major goals such as Net Zero.”

Download this whitepaper to gain insights into:

Why this training/skills issue matters so much today, and the impact of inaction

Equipping your new sustainability-ready workforce

Key factors driving the retention and training of skilled professionals

The impact of innovative sustainability training programs on reshaping the perception of the energy industry

Sustainability training options for your new workforce

