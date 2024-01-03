Suncor Achieves 2023 Upstream Production Corporate Guidance

Suncor Energy Inc. achieved upstream production of 808,000 bbls/d in the fourth quarter of 2023, the second highest quarter in its history, the company reported today.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more