DIVERGENT Announces Closing Of Shares For Interest Transaction

DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp. has closed its shares for interest transaction by electing to satisfy the interest obligation on its debentures in the amount of $36,232.88 due on Dec. 31, 2023, by the issuance of 1,767,458 common shares of the company at a deemed price of $0.0205 per common share to the holders of debentures.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more