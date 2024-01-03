8Sigma Aims To Revolutionize Middle Eastern OFS Technology With Canadian Expertise

8Sigma Energy Services Inc. is making inroads into the Middle East, says president and chief executive officer Blake Wood, with noteworthy achievements through Saudi Aramco serving as an intriguing testament to Canadian oilfield services technology thriving on the global stage.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more