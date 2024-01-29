Trans Mountain Encounters ‘Technical Issues’ During Mountain 3 Horizontal Directional Drill

During the pipeline pullback activity for the Mountain 3 Horizontal Directional Drill (HDD) between Jan. 25 and 27, 2024, Trans Mountain encountered technical issues which will result in additional time to determine the safest and most prudent actions for minimizing further delay.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more