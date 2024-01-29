Razor Reviewing Strategic Alternatives

Razor Energy Corp. says that in light of its previously announced ongoing dispute with the operator of the Judy Creek Gas Plant and the significant negative impact on its production as well as other ongoing challenges within its business, the company has engaged FTI Consulting Canada Inc. to assist it in reviewing strategic alternatives.

