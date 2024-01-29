InPlay Q4 2023 Update: Willesden Green, Belly River Focus For Drilling

InPlay Oil Corp.’s fourth quarter 2023 capital program consisted of drilling two (1.6 net) ERH wells in Willesden Green that were brought on production in November.

