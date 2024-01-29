DOB Land Sale Analysis: Rainbow/Zama Postings Draw Top Bids At Alberta Sale

In the Jan. 24, 2024 land sale, the province sold 65,968.87 hectares of P&NG leases and licenses bringing in $10.53 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more