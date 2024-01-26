Oilsands Innovation: SMR Technology And Nuclear Waste Solutions In Western Canada

An eventual deployment of small modular reactor (SMR) technology in the oilsands and other applications in Western Canada will require proper storage of nuclear waste, which is where deep borehole disposal can play a key role, says Gonzalo Zambrano Narvaez, assistant professor in geotechnical engineering at the University of Alberta.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more