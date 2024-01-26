Oilsands Innovation: SMR Technology And Nuclear Waste Solutions In Western Canada

An eventual deployment of small modular reactor (SMR) technology in the oilsands and other applications in Western Canada will require proper storage of nuclear waste, which is where deep borehole disposal can play a key role, says Gonzalo Zambrano Narvaez, assistant professor in geotechnical engineering at the University of Alberta.
