Obsidian Continues To Advance Peace River Bluesky, Clearwater Plays

Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s 2024, $345-$355 million capital plan is focused on the continued development and exploration/appraisal of its Bluesky and Clearwater heavy oil assets in Peace River, as well as light oil development in Willesden Green/Pembina in central Alberta.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more