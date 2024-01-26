Murphy’s Tupper Montney Output Averaged 386 Mmcf/d In Q4

In Murphy Oil Corporation’s Tupper Montney, natural gas production averaged 386 mmcf/d in the fourth quarter, with no new wells brought online.

