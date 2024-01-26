B.C. Energy Regulator: Water Use Suspensions Expected In 2024

Persistent drought conditions through summer and fall 2023 in northern British Columbia continue to impact streamflows and groundwater levels, said the British Columbia Energy Regulator (BCER).

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more