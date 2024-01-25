Hemisphere Sets 2024 Capital Plan

Hemisphere Energy Corporation’s board has approved a 2024 capital expenditure program of $21 million, which is planned to be entirely funded by estimated 2024 adjusted funds flow (AFF) of $40 million and is anticipated to provide 10 per cent annual production growth.

