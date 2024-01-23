U.S. Services Costs Paint A Mixed Picture

U.S. service and equipment costs may be moderating, though there appears to be fluctuations across product niches and basins.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more