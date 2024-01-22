Royal Helium Grants Stock Based Compensation

Royal Helium Ltd.’s board has granted an aggregate of 950,000 stock options, 5,963,635 performance share units and 909,070 deferred share units to certain directors, officers and consultants of the company under its equity incentive compensation plan.

