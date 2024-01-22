Jeremy Baines Named CEO Of Tidewater Midstream, Tidewater Renewables

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. and Tidewater Renewables Ltd. appointed Jeremy Baines as the chief executive officer and to the boards of both companies, effective immediately.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more