Tidewater Closes Sale Of Pipestone And Dimsdale Assets, Provides Corporate Update

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has closed the previously announced sale of its Pipestone natural gas plant, Pipestone expansion project and Dimsdale natural gas storage facility to AltaGas Ltd.

