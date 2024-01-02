Pason Completes Purchase Of Outstanding Shares Of Intelligent Wellhead Systems

Pason Systems Inc. has closed, effective Jan. 1, 2024, the previously announced exercise of a call option for the purchase of all remaining issued and outstanding common shares of Intelligent Wellhead Systems Inc. not previously held by Pason for total consideration of $88.2 million.

