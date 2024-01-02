Parkland Announces Board Of Directors Changes

Parkland Corporation announced Dec. 31 the departure of Simpson Oil Limited nominees Michael Christiansen and Marc Halley from the company’s board of directors, effective Dec. 31, 2023.

