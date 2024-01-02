High Arctic Acquires Private Rental Business In Canada

High Arctic Energy Services Inc. announced Dec. 28 that it has closed the acquisition of Delta Rental Services Ltd. for aggregate purchase consideration of $7 million subject to earn-out provisions, pursuant to a share purchase agreement between High Arctic and the shareholders of Delta.

