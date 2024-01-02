Haghshenas Pays $400,000 To ASC, Agrees To 10-Year Trading Ban For Insider Trading

The Alberta Securities Commission announced Dec. 27 that Behjat Haghshenas admitted to illegal insider trading in the securities of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. before the March 28, 2022, public announcement that Vermillion Energy Inc. and Leucrotta had entered into an agreement pursuant to which Vermillion would acquire Leucrotta for $500 million.

