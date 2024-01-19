Principal Energy Advisory Wanted

Calgary or The Hague

Full-time position

About Sproule

Sproule is a global energy consulting and advisory firm with a 70-year legacy of providing clients with independent, expert technical, operational, and commercial analysis.

Sproule combines in-depth analysis with a detailed understanding of the energy value chain to assist clients executing corporate strategy to maximize value. Sproule has an established track record of helping clients identify upside and potential risks, advising on mergers and acquisitions, technical due diligence, carbon management strategies, fair market valuations, and investment potential.

The Position

The Principal, Energy Advisory has a mandate to contribute to the growth of the Energy Advisory team through transaction advisory and carbon management projects. The role will report to the Managing Director, Energy Advisory and be part of a larger global advisory team, drawing on resources and support from the rest of the organization, as required. The focus of this role involves advising on the commercial and technical aspects of acquisition and divestiture transactions. The role will require proactive engagement with clients with responsibility for both origination and execution of project opportunities and thought leadership.

Responsibilities

The Principal Energy Advisory responsibilities include:

Contributing to the growth and execution of energy advisory projects;

Engaging with clients on emerging industry themes;

Acting as a subject matter expert pertaining to the technical, commercial, and regulatory aspects of the acquisition and divestiture market;

Performing technical due diligence on transactions and advising clients on key areas of risk, upside potential and value;

Managing multi-disciplinary project teams across Sproule’s offices in Calgary, Houston, Denver, The Hague and Mexico City;

Client coverage in upstream oil and gas, midstream, and emerging energy transition sectors;

Keeping abreast of M&A / A&D industry news and market themes;

Broadening knowledge of energy market and engaging with clients on Sproule’s expanding service offering;

Providing input to multi-disciplinary projects such as carbon management, reserves certification or asset management;

Supporting recruitment, mentoring and training activities; and

Handling special projects, as developed independently or assigned.

Required Education & Experience

Bachelor's Degree (Advanced degree(s) strongly preferred) in Engineering.

CFA, MBA, or undergraduate degree in Finance considered and asset but not a requirement.

10 to 20 years relevant work experience in upstream acquisitions, reserve evaluations or investment banking.

Proficient in the use of industry software including ValNav, Mosaic and Accumap.

APEGA professional designation.

Non-technical Skills & Competencies

A team player with the ability to motivate and effectively interact with team members;

Comfortable operating in a fast-paced, high-growth international environment;

Possesses sound time management skills, utilizing professional judgement under pressure to prioritize tasks effectively;

Skilled in project management and able to successfully manage multiple projects simultaneously;

Excellent presentation and written communication skills, capable of preparing high-quality, professional work products using tools such as PowerPoint, Excel, and Word;

Action oriented and ethical with a client centric mindset;

Exceptional problem-solving skills and a passion for delivering results;

Displays effective leadership skills and the ability to navigate complex, ambiguous situations;

Committed to building the business while providing top-quality advice to clients, exhibiting a collaborative mindset

How to Apply:

This position will be based at Sproule’s office in Calgary, Alberta. For more information on our company please visit our website at www.sproule.com

If you are interested in a career with a difference, please apply online at https://sproule.com/careers/ or by submitting a cover letter and CV/resume by email to careers@sproule.com with Principal, Energy Advisory - Calgary in the subject line.

Application deadline: January 28, 2024