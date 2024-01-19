High School Students Attracted To Energy Careers Get Early Taste Through Dual-Credit Programs

The need to attract young people to the energy industry workforce to fill the talent gap has had its challenges, but lifting interest alongside opportunities at the high school level is proving a success.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more