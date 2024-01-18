Demand Growth To Ease On ‘Macroeconomic Headwinds’: IEA

Oil demand growth is projected to ease from 2.3 million bbls/d in 2023 to 1.2 million bbls/d in 2024, as macroeconomic headwinds, tighter efficiency standards and an expanding EV fleet “compound the baseline effect,” the International Energy Agency (IEA) stated in its first oil market update of 2024.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more