Demand Growth To Ease On ‘Macroeconomic Headwinds’: IEA

Oil demand growth is projected to ease from 2.3 million bbls/d in 2023 to 1.2 million bbls/d in 2024, as macroeconomic headwinds, tighter efficiency standards and an expanding EV fleet “compound the baseline effect,” the International Energy Agency (IEA) stated in its first oil market update of 2024.

