Canadian Supply Touching Record Levels: IEA

Canadian supply rose by a further 200,000 bbls/d month-on-month in November, matching the previous high of 6.1 million bbls/d, after October data was revised upwards by 150,000 bbls/d, based on government data, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported in its January update on the oil market.
