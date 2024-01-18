Build A Sustainable Supply Chain

A new course will help organizations understand supply chain complexity and conduct risk assessment allowing them to implement sustainable practices into operations.

Course developers Frank McShane and Craig Stenhouse, founders of Shift Critical, a sustainability advisory firm, will deliver a three-hour course on Thursday, February 29 educating learners on the critical need to create, maintain and manage a sustainable supply chain.

“Supply chains are incredibly complex,” said McShane. “You can’t look at an organization and assess its impact unless you really understand the supply chain and the role of supply chains in contributing to those impacts and opportunities.”

By taking Sustainable Supply Chains participants will learn how to align corporate strategy with current sustainability commitments and future business goals, and conduct appropriate risk assessment within their supply chains.

McShane said there has been a noticeable shift to a broader focus encompassing other areas of ESG along the supply chain from the heightened attention on emissions management and Scope 3 emissions.

“A lot of the time, companies don’t really understand how extensive their supply chains are because they are dealing with Tier 1 suppliers,” he said. “Companies are having to get to grips with their supply chain and how it is organized and the impacts in a way they have not had to do in the past.”

Learners will gain an understanding of the driving forces behind sustainable supply chains including energy transition, ESG reporting, financing and risk assessment. They will learn how to manage supply chains in a way that provides opportunity for the organization.

This course is tailored for those in supply chain, procurement, business development, or strategic planning. It is useful for anyone focused on integrating sustainability into supply chains.

“This course can’t cover every aspect of the supply chains but there are some things that have become extremely important for organizations,” said McShane. “For example, the Modern Slavey Act, which became law last year. There are several things that organizations must do to comply with the act. I think the Modern Slavery Act is really a precursor, a sign of things to come, because we are going to see stronger regulations with respect to supply chains.”

Special guest Eric Westrom will contribute some of his learnings and understandings relating to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) from his work with scenario analysis for companies.

Key course benefits

Align corporate supply chain strategy with current sustainability commitments and future business goals

Assess and mitigate risks associated with supply chains, including climate impact, modern slavery, and regulatory compliance

Address concerns related to environmental and social impacts

Develop competence in evaluating management frameworks and applying sustainable supply chain principles to corporate decision-making

