Azure Sustainable Fuels To Develop SAF-Focused Renewable Fuel Production Facility In Canada

Azure Sustainable Fuels Corp. continues to reach milestones in its development of a renewable fuel production facility in Canada that will produce approximately 20,000 bbls/d of predominantly sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) with first production targeted for 2027.
