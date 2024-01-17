Tundra Process Solutions Provides Update On Revolutionary ABB Sensi+ Analyzer For Natural Gas Quality Monitoring

Tundra Process Solutions, a leading provider of industrial automation and process control solutions in Western Canada, is marking the 1st anniversary of adding ABB’s groundbreaking Sensi+ natural gas analyzer to its industry-leading product portfolio.

The announcement marks a significant milestone in Tundra's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technologies that enhance the efficiency of pipeline infrastructure, while helping to maintain a safe and reliable transmission network.

Sensi+ is a compact natural gas contaminant analyzer capable of measuring three gas contaminants simultaneously—H2S, H2O, and CO2. Each contaminate constitutes a significant hazard to an operator’s business as they represent both a safety (e.g., H 2 S), and pipeline integrity risk due to corrosion. Corrosion left undetected can further cascade into pipeline failures. Detecting and mitigating these risks traditionally involved managing multiple technologies, each with its own set of challenges. ABB’s Sensi+ offers a solution by accurately and reliably analyzing three contaminants in real-time within a single device, replacing the industry's legacy solutions. The analyzer plays a vital role in ensuring that H2S, CO2, and H2O concentrations are within acceptable levels, preventing corrosion and maintaining gas quality.

Commenting on the collaboration, Blaine Barnes, Vice President, Technical Sales & Marketing at Tundra Process Solutions, stated, "We’re delighted with the results our clients have seen since the introduction of ABB’s Sensi+ in 2023. This innovative technology has aligned seamlessly with our mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions that elevate industrial processes. Sensi+ is a game-changer in natural gas quality monitoring, and has made a significant impact on the efficiency, reliability, and safety of our clients' operations."

In-the-Field

ABB’s Sensi+ has reduced capital and operational expenses for Tundra clients, while saving significant space within physical facilities. It’s replaced the need for multiple analyzers by combining composition and contaminant measurements into a compact, modular, economical, and reliable system. The installed system is operated without the need for field or factory calibration, and the low sample flow rate has allowed for emission-free measurements with the addition of a catalytic converter. Sensi+ has delivered precise measurements in challenging Northern Alberta/BC conditions, making it a cost-effective and reliable choice for Tundra’s early adopter client base in a demanding geographic area.

Clients have found operating Sensi+ is a breeze, thanks to its modern user interface and comprehensive system health metrics. Troubleshooting remotely has never been easier, reducing the need for expensive site visits. With built-in hardware redundancy features and remote diagnostics, unnecessary downtime and costly onsite interventions are significantly reduced. The intuitive HMI supports Wi-Fi connectivity, and no proprietary software is required, offering users ongoing confidence in the system's reliability.

Tundra Process Solutions invites industry professionals and stakeholders to explore the capabilities of Sensi+ analyzer and learn more about how this collaboration is poised to shape the future of natural gas monitoring in Western Canada.

For more information about Tundra Process Solutions, please visit https://tundrasolutions.ca/about-tundra/

