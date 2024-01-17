Rubellite Production At High End Of Guidance

Rubellite Energy Inc. recorded preliminary Q4 2023 average heavy oil sales production of 4,209 bbl/d, exceeding the high end of the fourth quarter guidance range of 3,900 to 4,200 bbl/d.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more