Enbridge, FortisBC To Study Integration Of Hydrogen Using B.C. Gas Pipelines

Enbridge Inc. and FortisBC Energy Inc. announced funding, with contributions from the British Columbia ministry of energy, mines and low carbon innovation, for their own respective studies to produce an integrated summary that will examine how hydrogen, a low-carbon energy source, can be safely and reliably delivered using the province's existing gas pipeline infrastructure.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more