B.C.’s Teralta Hydrogen To Build Byproduct Hydrogen System To Reduce Natural Gas Use At Canfor Pulp Mill By 25 Per Cent

Teralta Hydrogen Solutions is planning to build a clean hydrogen system that utilizes byproduct hydrogen and reduces by 25 per cent the use of natural gas at Canfor Corporation’s pulp mill in Prince George, B.C.

