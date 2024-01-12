Clearview Says Cybersecurity Incident Results In Loss Of $1.5-Million

Clearview Resources Ltd. experienced a cybersecurity incident whereby an internal email address was compromised and used by fraudulent actors to redirect the transfer of certain company funds to a third-party account.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more