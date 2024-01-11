Energy Cybersecurity Will Be Busy In 2024, Thanks to Russia, Merging Commercial And Ops Systems, Cloud Tech Use, And AI

Cybersecurity is the one red line that energy businesses cannot cross in 2024, says Geoffrey Cann, author of Bits, Bytes and Barrels and an expert on digital innovation in the Canadian oil and gas sector.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more