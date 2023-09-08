Hydrogen Optimized Awarded $3.6-Million Government Loan

Hydrogen Optimized Inc., a subsidiary of Key DH Technologies Inc. (KEY), has been awarded an over $3.5-million repayable contribution from the Government of Canada, through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), to automate and expand its RuggedCell water electrolyzer manufacturing capacity in Owen Sound, Ontario.

