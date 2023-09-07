Get Ready, Calgary! The 24th Annual World Petroleum Congress Is Almost Here!

Global energy leaders will soon gather in Calgary to discuss innovative solutions for potential paths to a net zero future.

The 24th annual World Petroleum Congress is just around the corner, scheduled to take place from September 17 to September 21, 2023 in Calgary. This is the first time in over 20 years, the World Petroleum Congress is in Canada.

Under the theme of Energy Transition: The Path to Net Zero, the WPC will feature a multi-stream conference, including strategic and technical sessions, an international exhibition covering 225,000 ft2, programming for young professionals, and special events such as Canada Night, Women’s Networking Breakfast, Ministerial Reception, Excellence Awards and much more.

Connect with 500+ top industry speakers, explore more than 250 exhibits and network with delegates from around the world. The plenary sessions will provide insights on the challenges facing the industry today including the energy transition, technology and energy security. The CEO strategic sessions will feature the market outlook for petrochemicals and refineries, the role of hydrogen, renewables, and other energy sources, alleviating energy poverty, the realities of the energy transition and other topics.

“The World Petroleum Council brings together a diverse cross section of domestic and global energy and government leaders, which represents a key differentiator for the Congress,” says Dr. Pierce Riemer, Director General of the WPC. “With an outstanding group of speakers in both the Strategic and Technical programmes, we look forward to innovative and thought-provoking dialogues in support of the theme: Energy Transition: The Path to Net Zero.”

New this conference

The WPC Congress will host a Carbon Tech Expo. The Congress will include an exposition dedicated to clean technologies at all stages of development, within the private, public, and academic spheres. The Carbon Tech Expo will provide a platform for businesses, governments, and academia to showcase their ideas, prototypes, or commercial products.

