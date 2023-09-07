AER Directs Orphan Well Association To Intervene At AlphaBow Energy Sites

The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has directed the Orphan Well Association (OWA) to provide “reasonable care and measures” and to suspend all sites licensed to AlphaBow Energy Ltd. due to AlphaBow’s failure to comply with two orders issued in March and June of 2023.

