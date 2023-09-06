Persist Oil & Gas And Dienerian Merge In An All-Stock Deal

Persist Oil and Gas, Inc. and Dienerian Resources Inc. have entered into a definitive agreement to merge in an all-stock transaction.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more