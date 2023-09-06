Energy Connections Canada Membership & Launch Event

Today’s Energy Industry is under great pressure to make brave decisions, rapidly adapt to the changes and act without delay.

There is no doubt about the direction of some of the current key trends in new technologies, decarbonization, hydrogen, cyber security, and digitalization. Industry collaboration on key issues is essential for success. Energy Connections Canada (ECC) is that progressive collaboration vehicle for the pipeline industry.

Our Owner Operator and large Contractor Members encourage you, their pipeline owner counterparts and supply chain partners, to find out more about our organization by attending our Launch & Membership Event on September 21st at 3 p.m. to 5 p.m at ROSEN’s, 8825 Shepard Road SE, Calgary Alberta. For more information CLICK HERE.

Our speakers at the event include Sonya Savage, former Minister of Energy and Environment and Protected Areas, Laurie Pushor, CEO of the AER, Tracy Sletto, CEO of the CER and Brent Lakeman, Director Hydrogen Initiative – Edmonton Global.

Established in June 2023, ECC is Canada’s full spectrum midstream pipeline industry organization, replacing the CEPA Foundation and filling the gap left when the Canadian Energy Pipeline Association was closed at the end of 2021. We are a board governed, Canadian not for profit organization. ECC’s mandate includes a distinct focus on furthering the Canadian energy industry’s efforts in relation to developing a safe, socially and environmentally sustainable energy industry for Canadians. ECC provides a highly adaptable and collaborative forum for its members and stakeholders across the industry with a focus on energy pipelines, their operation, best practices and young pipeliners to positively impact the industry’s overall performance.